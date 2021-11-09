Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 10
AUTO RACING
10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Mantua, Italy (Taped)

11:30 p.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Mantua, Italy (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Michigan

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Youngstown St. at Penn St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Penn at Florida St.

FS1 — Coppin St. at DePaul

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — S. Illinois at Tennessee

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Bowling Green

ESPN2 — Ball St. at N. Illinois

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at Cent. Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal

COLLEGE VOLEYYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Kentucky

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at The Races

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Houston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Arizona

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Early Rounds; Linz-WTA Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Quarterfinals; Linz-WTA Semifinals ---

