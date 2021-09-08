Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne, Preliminary Final

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

6 p.m.

SECN — TCU at Alabama

7 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Virginia

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at UCLA

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, London

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, First Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped)

HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hockey Heroes: FDNY vs. NYPD, New York

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at St. Louis

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC

SURFING
10 a.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl WSL Finals, San Clemente, Calif.

SWIMMING
1 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Match 5, Naples, Italy

TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland

TENNIS
6 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Los Angeles ---

