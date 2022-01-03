Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 4
CHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.

NHLN — Rögle vs. Frölunda, Semifinal, Ängelholm, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, Semifinal, Munich

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Ohio at Akron

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St., Houston

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds ---

