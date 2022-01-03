|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 4
|CHL HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
NHLN — Rögle vs. Frölunda, Semifinal, Ängelholm, Sweden
|1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere, Semifinal, Munich
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Ohio at Akron
|5:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
|6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
ESPN — Kentucky at LSU
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seton Hall at Butler
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis
FS1 — Providence at Marquette
|COLLEGE BASKETALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St., Houston
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at New York
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.