Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 13
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
11 a.m.

NBATV — Cape Town vs. Zamalek (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)

AHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh

COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta OR Cleveland at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Houston at Arizona

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBALL
6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta

8:35 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video