|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, April 13
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|11 a.m.
NBATV — Cape Town vs. Zamalek (Taped)
|12:30 p.m.
NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)
|AHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
|GOLF
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta OR Cleveland at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
|2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Houston at Arizona
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta
|8:35 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2
|8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.