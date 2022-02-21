|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, February 22
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
FS1 — Villanova at UConn
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
|9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16 Leg 1
|6:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16 Leg 2
|9:05 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16 Leg 2
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds ---
