Saturday, September 18
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

10 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)

BOXING
6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Miami

ACCN — Albany at Syracuse

BTN — N. Illinois at Michigan

CBSSN — UConn at Army

ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

ESPNU — Boston College at Temple

FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma

FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia

NBCSN — Hampton vs. Howard, Washington

SECN — New Mexico at Texas A&M

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Minnesota at Colorado

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Kent St. at Iowa

CBS — Alabama at Florida

CBSSN — SMU at Louisiana Tech

ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

FOX — Southern Cal at Washington St.

FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis

ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo

SECN — Georgia Southern at Arkansas

3:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arkansas St. at Washington

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah at San Diego St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Penn St.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

FS2 — Utah St. at Air Force

PAC-12N — Stony Brook at Oregon

SECN — Central Michigan at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi

ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Iowa St. at UNLV

9:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at UCLA

11:30 p.m. 

FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Louisville at Nebraska

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston

3 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington

6 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

12 a.m. 

NBCSN — Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals ---

Sunday, September 19
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped)

11 a.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

BOXING
9 p.m.

FS1 — Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.

ACCN — UMass at Wake Forest

1 p.m.

ACCN — Iowa at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Stanford at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)

RUGBY
11 p.m. 

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

1:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.

3 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut

2 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix

4 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago ---

