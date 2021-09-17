|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, September 18
|AUTO RACING
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|10 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Miami
ACCN — Albany at Syracuse
BTN — N. Illinois at Michigan
CBSSN — UConn at Army
ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
ESPNU — Boston College at Temple
FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma
FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia
NBCSN — Hampton vs. Howard, Washington
SECN — New Mexico at Texas A&M
|12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Minnesota at Colorado
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson
BTN — Kent St. at Iowa
CBS — Alabama at Florida
CBSSN — SMU at Louisiana Tech
ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest
FOX — Southern Cal at Washington St.
FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St.
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis
ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo
SECN — Georgia Southern at Arkansas
|3:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arkansas St. at Washington
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at San Diego St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Penn St.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
FS2 — Utah St. at Air Force
PAC-12N — Stony Brook at Oregon
SECN — Central Michigan at LSU
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi
ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Iowa St. at UNLV
|9:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at UCLA
|11:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Louisville at Nebraska
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington
|6 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
|12 a.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped)
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals ---
|Sunday, September 19
|AUTO RACING
|9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped)
|11 a.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
|1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
ACCN — UMass at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Iowa at Louisville
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern Cal
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Stanford at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
|3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
|RODEO
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)
|RUGBY
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
|1:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas
|3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
|SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.
|3 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut
|2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix
|4 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago ---
