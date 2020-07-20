Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 21
BOWLING
6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING
7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at KT

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Lotte at SK

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City

7 p.m.

MLBN — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

9 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

2 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

6 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V. ---

