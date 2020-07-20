|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, July 21
|BOWLING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at KT
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Lotte at SK
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V. ---
