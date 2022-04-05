|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, April 6
|AHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Syracuse at Toronto
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
|7 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ACCN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh
|5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
|COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
|MLB BASEBALL
|11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at New York
ESPN2 — Brooklyn at New York (NBA75 Celebration Broadcast)
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Washington
|9 p.m.
TNT — Calgary at Anaheim
|RODEO
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Everett Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1
|9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
|VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Dallas ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.