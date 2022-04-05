Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 6
AHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Syracuse at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

7 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

GOLF
2 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at New York

ESPN2 — Brooklyn at New York (NBA75 Celebration Broadcast)

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Washington

9 p.m.

TNT — Calgary at Anaheim

RODEO
10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Everett Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, Semifinal Leg 1

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Dallas ---

Tags

Trending Video