Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 25
GOLF
5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at Doosan

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — LG at Samsung

MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA Tennis "Western & Southern Open"

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

