Sports on TV

Wednesday, October 20

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North CarolinaBTN — Michigan St. at PurdueESPNU — Florida at AlabamaSECN — LSU at South Carolina

GOLF

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5

7 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, San José, Costa Rica

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds ---

