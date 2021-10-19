Sports on TV
Wednesday, October 20
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North CarolinaBTN — Michigan St. at PurdueESPNU — Florida at AlabamaSECN — LSU at South Carolina
GOLF
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5
7 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, San José, Costa Rica
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
3 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds ---
