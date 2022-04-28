|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, April 29
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Delaware St. at Norfolk St.
|6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.
|COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.)
|COLLEGE LACROSEE (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
|1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — UConn at Georgetown
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds ---
