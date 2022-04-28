Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 29
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Delaware St. at Norfolk St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.

COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.)

COLLEGE LACROSEE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — UConn at Georgetown

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds ---

