Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 15
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington

3 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

6 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Connecticut ---

