|Thursday, January 30
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — College of Charleston at James Madison
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina (Upstate) at Presbyterian
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Illinois
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
CBSSN — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Washington
ESPNU — Belmont at Tennessee Tech
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Southern California
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at UCLA
ESPNU — California (Santa Barbara) at California State (Northridge)
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio State
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
|8 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska
|GOLF
|2 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Boston
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Utah at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Nashville at New Jersey
|TENNIS
|2:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Women's Doubles Championship, Mixed Doubles Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia
|2:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia ---
