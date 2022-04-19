Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — UConn at Boston College

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Colorado

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets OR Toronto at Boston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal

1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1

87:20 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds ---

