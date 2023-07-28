(All times Eastern)
Saturday, July 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London
12 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Toronto
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Edmonton
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
9 a.m.
CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Amateur Lacrosse New Balance All-America Senior Games: North vs. South, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Amateur Lacrosse New Balance All-America Senior Games: North vs. South, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Amateur 18-U PGF: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Amateur PGF Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Championship, Irvine, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
11 p.m.
SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Toronto
4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Miami
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Newcastle
11:45 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla Sutherland at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia
8:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Louisville, Ky.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wheeling, W.V.
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal
Sunday, July 30
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston
CYCLING
12 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles - Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped)
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea
12 p.m.
USA — Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md.
8:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney
3 a.m. (Monday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Monday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand
SWIMMING
5 p.m.
NBC — FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped)
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Connecticut
4 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Las Vegas
YOUTH BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — The Hank Aaron Invitational: From Atlanta
