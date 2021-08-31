|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, September 1
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UAB vs. Jacksonville St., Montgomery, Ala.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Texas at Minnesota
|GOLF
|2 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open, Final Round, Skaftö Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden (Taped)
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Boston at Tampa Bay
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
|PARALYMPICS
|2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo
|2 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, Oslo, Norway
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Houston
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---
