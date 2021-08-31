Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — UAB vs. Jacksonville St., Montgomery, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Minnesota

GOLF
2 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open, Final Round, Skaftö Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Boston at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS
2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo

8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo

2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo

RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, Oslo, Norway

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Houston

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---

