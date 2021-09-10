Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

2 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. (Taped)

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.

ACCN — Illinois at Virginia

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Army

11 a.m.

BTN — Youngstown St. at Michigan St.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tennessee

ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota

FOX — Oregon at Ohio St.

FS1 — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Alabama St. at Auburn

12 p.m.

ABC — Florida at South Florida

1 p.m.

ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

1:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Toledo at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Purdue at UConn

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Buffalo at Nebraska

CBS — Air Force at Navy

ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia

ESPNU — California at TCU

FOX — Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver

FS1 — Ball St. at Penn St.

3 p.m.

SECN — Mercer at Alabama

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Iowa at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — SC State at Clemson

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Houston at Rice

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Arkansas

ESPN2 — NC State at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Appalachian State at Miami

FS1 — Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Idaho at Indiana

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Michigan

ACCN — Jacksonville St. at Florida St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Colorado St.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Arizona

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at BYU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UNLV at Arizona St.

FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal

10p.m.

FS1 — Hawaii at Oregon St.

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at 1000 Islands, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, London

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Final Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped)

HORSE RACING
7 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: The Irish Championship Stakes

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at NY Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at Seattle

RUGBY
2:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, Elimination Final, Railway Estate, Australia

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta vs. Newcastle, Elimination Final, Queensland, Australia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Glasgow at St. Johnstone

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Southampton

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Vidales, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
3 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. ---

Sunday, September 12
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

AUTO RACING
10 a.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Aragón, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

BTN — TCU at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

ACCN — South Florida at Miami

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Auburn

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at Stanford

4 p.m.

SECN — Virginia Tech at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

FUTSAL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, Group A, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at NY Giants, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, Jacksonville, Fla.

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at LA Rams

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

SAILING
9 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Grand Prix, Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Chicago

6 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles ---

