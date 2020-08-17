|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, August 18
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Houston
|3 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Angels
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
|7 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain, Semifinal, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal (taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
