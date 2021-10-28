Sports on TV
Friday, October 29
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind.
10 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo.
11 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Men’s Championship: From Salt Lake City
12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Women’s Championship: From Salt Lake City
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at LouisvilleBTN — Northwestern at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at Miami
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Denver
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.