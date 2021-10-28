Sports on TV

Friday, October 29

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind.

10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo.

11 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Men’s Championship: From Salt Lake City

12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Women’s Championship: From Salt Lake City

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at LouisvilleBTN — Northwestern at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Miami

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals ---

