|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, May 12
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Pacific at BYU
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.
|11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa St., First Round, Oklahoma City
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.
|1:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.
|6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Washington
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Kansas City at Texas
|11 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
FS1 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
NFLN — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 6
|6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6
|9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|5a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, Ponce, Puerto Rico ---
