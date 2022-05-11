Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 12
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Pacific at BYU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa St., First Round, Oklahoma City

12:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Kansas City at Texas

11 p.m. 

MLBN — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

FS1 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

NFLN — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 6

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN'S)
5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, Ponce, Puerto Rico ---

