Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING
7 a.m.

FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

12 p.m.

FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

CYCLING
1 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 2, Vienne to Col de Porte, 83 miles (taped)

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Kia at LG

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — LG at NC

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at NY Mets

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped)

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Tags