|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, August 13
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
|AUTO RACING
|7 a.m.
FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|12 p.m.
FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
|CYCLING
|1 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 2, Vienne to Col de Porte, 83 miles (taped)
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kia at LG
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — LG at NC
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at NY Mets
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia
|6 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|9 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped)
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.