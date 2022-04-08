Saturday, April 9
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
1 p.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)

AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: Round 4, Rome

4 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 13, St. Louis

9 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 1, Austin, Texas (Taped)

12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Super-Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

3:15 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College Spring Game: From Boston

11 a.m.

BTN — Purdue Spring Game: From West Lafayette, Ind.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson Spring Game: From Clemson, S.C.

1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game: From Chapel Hill, N.C.

PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford Spring Game: From Stanford, Calif.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game: From Tallahassee, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State Spring Game: From Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game: From Pittsburgh (Taped)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Boston

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy

FS1 — Denver at Villanova

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Army

3 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

1 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Florida

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

CURLING (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

CNBC — World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Las Vegas (Taped)

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF
2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — The State Champions Invitational: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Championship, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
9 a.m.

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

NBC — The Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes, and The Santa Anita Derby

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: New York at Buffalo

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Washington OR Cincinnati at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at San Antonio

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Conference Final: Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at NY Rangers

RUGBY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS
12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, Dallas ---

Sunday, April 10
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago

AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped)

12:30 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

1:30 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING
11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

12 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

1 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

2 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.

CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING
6 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF
1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
2:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn

6 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New Orleans

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: TBD at Raptors 905

NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

3 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

RODEO
4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.

RUGBY (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)

1 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10  a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds ---

