|Saturday, April 9
|AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Formula E: Round 4, Rome
|4 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|7 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 13, St. Louis
|9 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 1, Austin, Texas (Taped)
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Super-Welterweights), Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
|3:15 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
|6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|10 a.m.
ACCN — Boston College Spring Game: From Boston
|11 a.m.
BTN — Purdue Spring Game: From West Lafayette, Ind.
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson Spring Game: From Clemson, S.C.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.
|2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game: From Chapel Hill, N.C.
PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford Spring Game: From Stanford, Calif.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game: From Tallahassee, Fla.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State Spring Game: From Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game: From Pittsburgh (Taped)
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Boston
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
FS1 — Denver at Villanova
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Army
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Florida
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
|CURLING (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
CNBC — World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Las Vegas (Taped)
|FISHING
|7 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The State Champions Invitational: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Championship, Tampa, Fla.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|9 a.m.
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — The Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes, and The Santa Anita Derby
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: New York at Buffalo
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Washington OR Cincinnati at Atlanta
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at San Antonio
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Western Conference Final: Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at NY Rangers
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa
|2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF
|6:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio
|TENNIS
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals
|TRACK AND FIELD
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda
|VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, Dallas ---
|Sunday, April 10
|AHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
|9 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped)
|12:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|1:30 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|BOWLING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
|COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Texas
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
|2 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh
|7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
|2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
|FISHING
|6 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington
|3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn
|6 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Memphis
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: TBD at Raptors 905
|NHL HOCKEY
|12:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
|3 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
|RODEO
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
|10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
|12:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds ---
