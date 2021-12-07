|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, December 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Ball St. at Xavier
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Lipscomb at Miami
BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — UConn at West Virginia
SECN — North Florida at Florida
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — E. Washington at Colorado
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Virginia Tech
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Marquette at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Towson at Ohio St.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Wyoming at Arizona
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa at Iowa St.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Miami
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at NY Rangers
|9 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at F.C. Motagua, Final Leg 1
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.