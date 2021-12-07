Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, December 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ball St. at Xavier

6 p.m.

ACCN — Lipscomb at Miami

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — UConn at West Virginia

SECN — North Florida at Florida

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — E. Washington at Colorado

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown

8 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Marquette at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Towson at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Wyoming at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa at Iowa St.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Miami

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at NY Rangers

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at F.C. Motagua, Final Leg 1

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals ---

