|Friday, October 15
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Iowa
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton
|4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Marshall at North Texas
ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.
ESPN — California at Oregon
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
|7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.
|8 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
|1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, Second Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
FS2 — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at New Jersey
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3 ---
