Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon

AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

4:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, Boston

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

11a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12 p.m.

USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN'S)
3 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

USFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix ---

