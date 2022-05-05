|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, May 6
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon
|AUTO RACING
|1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|4:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
|7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, Boston
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
|7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota
|5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
|11a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
|HORSE RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|12 p.m.
USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|3 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Arlington, Texas
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3
|6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
|8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3
|9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|3 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
|USFL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.