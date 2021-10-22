Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 23
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

BOXING
8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Illinois at Penn St.

ACCN — UMass at Florida St.

CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army

ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy

ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan

FOX — Northwestern at Michigan

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at UCLA

CBS — LSU at Mississippi

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo

ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — BYU at Washington St.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

3 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

ESPN2 — NC State at Miami

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

FISHING
7 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, Grove, Okla.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6

7 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Indiana

9 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Washington

6 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

RUGBY
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals

4 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final ---

Sunday, October 24
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Duke

3 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Chicago

9 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas

RODEO
7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped)

RUGBY
11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma

1:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds ---

