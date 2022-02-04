Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, February 5
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

9 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas

BOXING
6 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Indiana

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga

FOX — UConn at Villanova

FS1 — St. John's at Butler

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

1 p.m.

CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford

ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse

ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis

FS1 — DePaul at Xavier

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Purdue

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M

FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

ESPNU — N. Iowa at Drake

FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis

ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Utah

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's (Cal.)

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St.

ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING
2:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FUTSAL (MEN'S)
7:45 a.m.

FS2 — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas

RUGBY
11 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped)

1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals ---

Sunday, February 6
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

5 p.m.

CBSSN — AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

BOWLING
4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11a.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

12 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.

ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11a.m.

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky

ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida

FOX — Tennessee at UConn

12 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

1 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

2 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING
11a.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn. St.

FUTSAL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Copa America: TBD, Final, Asunción, Paraguay

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

5 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver

5 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

ESPN — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas

RODEO
11a.m.

CBS — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped)

RUGBY
2 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.

10 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea

TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.

NBC — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals

4a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds ---

