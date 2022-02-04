|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, February 5
|AUTO RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
|9 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.
|BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Indiana
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga
FOX — UConn at Villanova
FS1 — St. John's at Butler
|12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford
ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis
FS1 — DePaul at Xavier
|1:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Purdue
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
|2:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M
FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia
FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona
|5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
ESPNU — N. Iowa at Drake
FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado
SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis
ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Utah
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's (Cal.)
ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St.
ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|1:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
|5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
|7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
|FUTSAL (MEN'S)
|7:45 a.m.
FS2 — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay
|GOLF
|2:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — New York at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|11 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped)
|1 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)
|8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals ---
|Sunday, February 6
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
|BOWLING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11a.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
|12 p.m.
CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11a.m.
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky
ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida
FOX — Tennessee at UConn
|12 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona
|2 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|11a.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn. St.
|FUTSAL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Copa America: TBD, Final, Asunción, Paraguay
|GOLF
|2:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
ESPN — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
|RODEO
|11a.m.
CBS — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped)
|RUGBY
|2 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea
|TRACK AND FIELD
|11 a.m.
NBC — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals
|4a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds ---
