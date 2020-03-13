Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, March 14
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Georgia 200, Atlanta

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Atlanta 250, Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 11, Indianapolis

7p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.

9 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.

CYCLING
1 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues - Apt, France (taped)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

RUGBY
11 a.m.

NBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped) ---

Sunday, March 15
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (taped)

BOWLING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas

CYCLING
1 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)

GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)

SKIING
12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped) ---

