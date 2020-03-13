|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, March 14
|AUTO RACING
|9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Georgia 200, Atlanta
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Atlanta 250, Atlanta
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 11, Indianapolis
|7p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.
|8 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.
|CYCLING
|1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues - Apt, France (taped)
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)
|RUGBY
|11 a.m.
NBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped) ---
|Sunday, March 15
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (taped)
|BOWLING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas
|CYCLING
|1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)
|1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)
|GYMNASTICS
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)
|RODEO
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)
|SKIING
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped) ---
