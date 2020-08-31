Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond

HORSE RACING
10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Miami

7 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

