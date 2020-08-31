|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 1
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
|5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Richmond
|HORSE RACING
|10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Toronto at Miami
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
|NBA BASKETBALL
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|8:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
