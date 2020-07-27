|Tuesday, July 28
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
|LACROSSE
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Waterdogs, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Chrome vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NY Yankees at Philadelphia
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Kansas City at Detroit
|8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Seattle at LA Angels
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Toronto vs. Montreal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Edmonton vs. Calgary, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Parma
|7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. Minnesota United FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. FC Cincinnati, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Orlando vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
