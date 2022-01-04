Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John's

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

CBSSN — VCU at Dayton

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

SPEED SKATING
5 p.m.

USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's 3000m and Men's 5000m, Nashville, Tenn.

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds ---

Tags

Trending Video