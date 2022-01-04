|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, January 5
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at St. John's
|6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
CBSSN — VCU at Dayton
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
|8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Dallas
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
|SPEED SKATING
|5 p.m.
USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's 3000m and Men's 5000m, Nashville, Tenn.
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.