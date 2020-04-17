|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, April 18
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Twin Ring Motegi
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition ---
|Sunday, April 19
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition
|6 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament: Week 1 ---
