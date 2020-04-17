Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 18
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Twin Ring Motegi

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition ---

Sunday, April 19
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

SOCCER (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition

6 p.m.

FS1 — eMLS Tournament: Week 1 ---

