|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, June 16
|AUTO RACING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR America Hall of Fame Special
|HORSE RACING
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Kiwoom
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — LG at Hanwha
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11:20 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen ---
