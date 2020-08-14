Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

2 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING
3 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London

8 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

CYCLING
1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 4, Ugine to Megève, 95 miles (taped)

FISHING
9 a.m.

CBSSN — MLF: Pro Bass Tour, Shotgun Round, Mississippi River (taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — MLF: Pro Bass Tour, Elimination Round, Mississippi River (taped)

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
11 a.m.

ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO City Series: TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Kiwoom at Lotte

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — LG at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2 p.m.

CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Dunedin

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

7 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — RFL: Catalans at Salford

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Leeds at Wigan

11 pm. 

FS2 — NRL: Manly Sea at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Herculis Meet, Stade Louis II, Monaco (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Sunday, August 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

7 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums, Kegums, Latvia

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia, Kegums, Latvia

8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

CYCLING
1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 5, Megève, 95 miles (taped)

GOLF
4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.

5 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at NC

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore

3 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition)

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.

USA — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

1 p.m.

CNBC — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO
5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Bullnanza, Lazy E Ranch, Guthrie, Okla. (taped)

RUGBY
9 a.m.

NBCSN — RFU: London at Northampton

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped)

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Tags