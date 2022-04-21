Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 22
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. FAP (Taped)

AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

7:30

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — High School Showcase: Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — High School Showcase: St. John's (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony's (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota

RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala. ---

