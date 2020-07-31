Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

2 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOXING
8 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — SK at KT

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Hanwha at LG

LACROSSE
12 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit

6 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at LA Angels

9 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
11a.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY
2 a.m.

ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah

8 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS
7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin

1 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin

4 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBATV — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Sunday, August 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

11 a.m.

NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Hanwha at LG

LACROSSE
11 a.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta

3 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

2 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m.

NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals

11 a.m.

CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

2 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

