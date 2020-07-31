|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, August 1
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
|2 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — SK at KT
|2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Hanwha at LG
|LACROSSE
|12 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Detroit
|6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at LA Angels
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|11a.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|2 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|7 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|RUGBY
|2 a.m.
ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah
|8 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va
|1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
|Sunday, August 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle
|4 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
|11 a.m.
NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Hanwha at LG
|LACROSSE
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta
|3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|7 p.m.
ABC — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|2 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress)
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals
|11 a.m.
CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
