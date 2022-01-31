Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 1
CHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.

NHLN — Tappara Tampere at Red Bull Munich, Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at UConn

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

CBSSN — Davidson at St. Bonaventure

ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.

ESPN2 — Michigan St. at Maryland

ESPNU — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

CBSSN — Providence at St. John's

ESPN — Alabama at Auburn

ESPN2 — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Tulsa at Wichita St.

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at UNLV

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Jose St.

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds ---

