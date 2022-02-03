Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 4
BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Akron

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at St. Peter's

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Toledo at Ball St.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

SECN — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke

COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

GOLF
2 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Charlotte

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas

OLYMPICS
5:30 a.m.

NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing

7 p.m.

NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals ---

