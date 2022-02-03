|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, February 4
|BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas
|8:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Akron
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Quinnipiac at St. Peter's
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Toledo at Ball St.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Missouri
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
|8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
|GOLF
|2 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Charlotte
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas
|OLYMPICS
|5:30 a.m.
NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing
|7 p.m.
NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals
|4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals ---
