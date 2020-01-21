Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Michigan

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Notre Dame

ESPNEWS — Cincinnati at Temple

ESPNU — South Carolina at Auburn

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

ESPNU — Memphis at Tulsa

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

ECHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Warrior Hockey/All-Star Classic: East vs. West, Wichita, Kan.

FIGURE SKATING
10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Championships: Men's Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped)

GOLF
12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas

10 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

TENNIS
2 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)

6 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

2 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia ---

