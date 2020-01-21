|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, January 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Michigan
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Notre Dame
ESPNEWS — Cincinnati at Temple
ESPNU — South Carolina at Auburn
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State
|7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall
|8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul
ESPNU — Memphis at Tulsa
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
|ECHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Warrior Hockey/All-Star Classic: East vs. West, Wichita, Kan.
|FIGURE SKATING
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — European Championships: Men's Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped)
|GOLF
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas
|10 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Toronto
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at New Orleans
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Minnesota
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
|2 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia ---
