Wednesday, October 13
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Nebraska

HORSE RACING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at Charlotte

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Utah

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Washington

9 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Mexico, San Salvador, El Salvador

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 2 ---

