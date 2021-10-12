|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, October 13
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Nebraska
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at Charlotte
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Utah
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Washington
|9 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Colorado
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Columbus, Ohio
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Mexico, San Salvador, El Salvador
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 2 ---
