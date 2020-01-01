Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

ESPNU — North Texas at Western Kentucky

7 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at La Salle

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Utah

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado

ESPNU — Jacksonville State at Morehead State

9 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Washington

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Washington State

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — California at Stanford

ESPNU — St. Mary's at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

7 p.m.

ACCN - Florida State at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla.

GOLF
5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY
5:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. Russia, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Miami

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — New Jersey at NY Islanders

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool

TENNIS
5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

2 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia 

