|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, January 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
ESPNU — North Texas at Western Kentucky
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at La Salle
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Utah
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado
ESPNU — Jacksonville State at Morehead State
|9 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Washington
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Washington State
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — California at Stanford
ESPNU — St. Mary's at San Francisco
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
|7 p.m.
ACCN - Florida State at Syracuse
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla.
|GOLF
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla.
|IIHF HOCKEY
|5:30 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. Russia, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic
|8 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic
|10:30 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic
|1 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Miami
|9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — New Jersey at NY Islanders
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool
|TENNIS
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
|2 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.