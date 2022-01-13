Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Buffalo at Ball St.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Kent St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Davidson at Richmond

FS1 — Michigan at Illinois

10 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Villanova at DePaul

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Utah

COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Third Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Chicago

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Florida

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS
2 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals

11:30 p.m. 

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Finals ---

