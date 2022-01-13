|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, January 14
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Buffalo at Ball St.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Purdue
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Manhattan at Iona
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at St. Bonaventure
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Kent St.
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Davidson at Richmond
FS1 — Michigan at Illinois
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Villanova at DePaul
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Utah
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
|1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Third Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Chicago
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Memphis
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Florida
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
|TENNIS
|2 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals
|11:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Finals ---
