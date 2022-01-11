Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 12
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — LSU at Florida

ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at UConn

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

GOLF
11 p.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New York

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

TNT — Montreal at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Arizona

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
5 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez, Semifinal, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan, Final

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals -

Tags

Trending Video