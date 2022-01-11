|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, January 12
|AHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Xavier
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — LSU at Florida
ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at UConn
|8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Louisville
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada
|GOLF
|11 p.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at New York
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
TNT — Montreal at Boston
|9 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Arizona
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez, Semifinal, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan, Final
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals -
