Saturday, September 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Paradise Island, Bahamas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Championship, Paradise Islands, Bahamas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane

ACCN — Colgate at Boston College

BTN — Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers

CBSSN — Holy Cross at UConn

ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan

ESPNU — Army at Georgia St.

FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin

FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Oregon

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

CBSSN — Marshall at Navy

ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland

3 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.

SECN — Central Michigan at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at Ohio

ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston

FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.

ACCN — N. Illinois at Georgia Tech

BTN — UTSA at Illinois

SECN — FAU at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas A&M

PAC-12N — Montana at Washington

7:30 p.m.

FOX — LSU at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas

FS1 — Nevada at California

10 a.m.

PAC-12N — Utah St. at Washington St.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

11:30 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

130 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Flower Bowl, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees

3 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego

PARALYMPICS
2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo

8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women's Sitting Volleyball (Final), Tokyo

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton (Taped)

SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Indiana

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Minnesota ---

Sunday, September 5
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped)

10a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

12 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped)

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOXING
5 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis

CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.

ACCN — Towson at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

3 p.m.

NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — LSU at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

CYCLING
12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 21, Individual Time-Trial, Padrón to Santiago De Compostela, 21 miles (Taped)

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

11a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.

NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Atlas LC vs. Chaos LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Boston

3 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona

6 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Closing Ceremony, Tokyo

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:50 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica

7 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Houston at Orlando

SOFTBALL
1 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piper vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas ---

