|Saturday, September 4
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II (Taped)
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Championship, Paradise Islands, Bahamas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane
ACCN — Colgate at Boston College
BTN — Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers
CBSSN — Holy Cross at UConn
ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan
ESPNU — Army at Georgia St.
FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin
FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Oregon
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
CBSSN — Marshall at Navy
ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland
|3 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.
SECN — Central Michigan at Missouri
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at Ohio
ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston
FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.
ACCN — N. Illinois at Georgia Tech
BTN — UTSA at Illinois
SECN — FAU at Florida
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas A&M
PAC-12N — Montana at Washington
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — LSU at UCLA
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas
FS1 — Nevada at California
|10 a.m.
PAC-12N — Utah St. at Washington St.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|130 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Flower Bowl, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee
|8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego
|PARALYMPICS
|2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women's Sitting Volleyball (Final), Tokyo
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton (Taped)
|SOFTBALL
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Indiana
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Minnesota ---
|Sunday, September 5
|AUTO RACING
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped)
|10a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped)
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|BOXING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis
|7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis
|CFL FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Towson at Virginia Tech
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Duke
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
|3 p.m.
NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — LSU at Arizona St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida
|CYCLING
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 21, Individual Time-Trial, Padrón to Santiago De Compostela, 21 miles (Taped)
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)
|6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
|11a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)
|2 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Atlas LC vs. Chaos LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Boston
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona
|6 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
|PARALYMPICS
|6 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Closing Ceremony, Tokyo
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10:50 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica
|7 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|8 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped)
|3 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Houston at Orlando
|SOFTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piper vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas ---
