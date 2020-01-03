|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 4
|AUTO RACING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif.
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Clemson
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Tennessee
FOX — Indiana at Maryland
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
|12 p.m.
CBS — Georgia at Memphis
|1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn State
CBSSN — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's
ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville
ESPNU — Connecticut at South Florida
FOX — Villanova at Marquette
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Cincinnati at Tulane
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPNU — Mississippi at Wichita State
FS1 — Providence at DePaul
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Christian
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington State
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Miami
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
ESPNU — Bradley at Northern Iowa
|8 p.m.
SECN — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt
|8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga
ESPNU — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island
|3 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
|5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|10:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas
|GOLF
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NBC — The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio
|IIHF HOCKEY
|8 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic
|12 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3:35 p.m.
ABC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston
ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston
|7:15 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Vegas
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
|RODEO
|11 a.m.
CBS — PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped)
|RUGBY
|7 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath
|SKIING
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia ---
|Sunday, January 5
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Michigan State
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — St. John's at Xavier
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Illinois
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Southern California at Washington
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
CBSSN — East Carolina at Central Florida
ESPN2 — Michigan State at Michigan
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Louisville
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
CBSSN — Villanova at St. John's
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Missouri
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon State
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
ESPNU — Memphis at Houston
SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
|5 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|3 p.m.
BTN — Oregon State at Michigan
|GOLF
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii
|IIHF HOCKEY
|8 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic
|12 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at Capital City
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12:05 a.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans
|3:40 p.m.
NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia
|NHL HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim
|RUGBY
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton
|SKIING
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Torino at AS Roma
|TENNIS
|2 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
|5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds
|2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
