Saturday, January 4
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
12 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, Winterberg, Germany (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Clemson

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Tennessee

FOX — Indiana at Maryland

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

12 p.m.

CBS — Georgia at Memphis

1 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

CBSSN — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's

ESPN2 — Florida State at Louisville

ESPNU — Connecticut at South Florida

FOX — Villanova at Marquette

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Tulane

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPNU — Mississippi at Wichita State

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

CBSSN — Boise State at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Christian

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington State

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Miami

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

ESPNU — Bradley at Northern Iowa

8 p.m.

SECN — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona

9 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF
3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NBC — The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio

IIHF HOCKEY
8 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic

NFL FOOTBALL
3:35 p.m.

ABC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston

ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston

7:15 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Vegas

6 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

RODEO
11 a.m.

CBS — PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, New York (taped)

RUGBY
7 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath

SKIING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Women's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

TENNIS
2 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia ---

Sunday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Michigan State

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis

3:30 p.m.

FOX — St. John's at Xavier

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

7 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Illinois

9 p.m.

FS1 — Southern California at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

CBSSN — East Carolina at Central Florida

ESPN2 — Michigan State at Michigan

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

1 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

CBSSN — Villanova at St. John's

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Missouri

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon State

3 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

ESPNU — Memphis at Houston

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

5 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.

BTN — Oregon State at Michigan

GOLF
5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii

IIHF HOCKEY
8 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic

NBAGL BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Capital City

NFL FOOTBALL
12:05 a.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans

3:40 p.m.

NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim

RUGBY
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton

SKIING
12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Torino at AS Roma

TENNIS
2 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

