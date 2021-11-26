The Fulton Steamer boys basketball team is back in action and off to a strong start.
The Steamers are 3-0 in tournament play and will compete in the Tip Off Classic Championship on Saturday night in Orion. With the hot start, they can’t help but keep in mind that they get to play an actual postseason this year after the state of Illinois nixed the postseason for the 2020-2021 season due to COVID.
They did lose guards Conner Barnett and Kyler Pessman, both of whom had been huge contributors to the program. However, they have experience returning to the court and are coming off of an extremely successful football postseason as well.
“Even though we lost a couple of really good players to graduation, we’re excited about the group we have this year,” head coach RJ Coffey said. “We have a good mix of returning veterans including three-year starter Brock Mason and All-Conference win Ian Wiebenga, to go along with a talented incoming group of younger guys,”
Coffey is expecting plenty from Mason and Wiebenga, and is also seeing seniors Patrick Lower and Jake Jones as big contributors this season.
They’ve been getting huge offensive production from sophomore Baylen Damhoff through the first part of the tournament play, as well as offensive stats from Ethan Price. Damhoff scored 25 points in their win against Erie-Prophetstown and 17 in their victory over Sherrard.
Last year, the Steamers went 12-2 overall and 7-2 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. This is their first season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and they’ll have a full schedule instead of the COVID shortened one.
Fulton girls start season with fresh faces
The Fulton girls team is starting the 2021-2022 season very short handed, but ready for the new challenge.
The program has just three seniors out for basketball and no juniors. That left head coach Mike Menchaca with just eight underclassmen, including six freshman. The team had to cut fresh-soph schedules and move to a varsity only schedule just due to numbers.
The three seniors back are Mikayla Gazo, Kelsey Crimmins and Lara Bielema.
“These three have stuck it out for me for four years,” Mike Menchaca said. “Gazo has a fantastic moto and is the epitome of team-first. She doesn’t care about her points, just how well her team does.
“Lara and Kelsey both have some experience, not a ton, but they both contribute to us positively. Lara can score the basketball and is quick and athletic, while Crimmins has experience around the rim.”
Menchaca expects his younger athletes to be led by Reece Dykstra, who is a post player for the Steamers.
“Reece has worked very hard to get better. She can jump well, plays physical and reminds me a lot of Emily Schipper. She’s not there yet, but I think she can get there.”
He’s also looking at expected impacts from freshman Miraya Pessman, Reese Germann and Kylie Smither.
“This young core of freshman and sophs competes in the Sterling summer fresh-soph leagye and was among the best teams out of that area all summer,” Menchaca said. “We have a great amount of talent but our youth will show this season.”
A plus side to the youth is the energy. Menchaca expects that energy to be reflected in speed on the court.
“We can run,” Menchaaca said. “The kids have all bough into getting out in transition, as well as feeding off our defense. We believe with more time, we can be one of the best defensive teams in the area.”
Menchaca expects the learning curve but he’s not afraid. He compares it to his first season nearly a decade ago.
“We will take our lumps,” Menchaca said. “It’s exciting to do it again and be a team no one is talking about and gets little attention. We were able to compete at a high level as the years went on.”
