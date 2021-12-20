The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (60)
|10-0
|1524
|1
|2. Duke
|10-1
|1445
|2
|3. Purdue
|10-1
|1360
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|9-2
|1313
|5
|5. UCLA
|9-1
|1294
|4
|6. Arizona (1)
|11-0
|1230
|8
|7. Kansas
|9-1
|1210
|7
|8. Southern Cal
|12-0
|937
|10
|9. Iowa St.
|11-0
|926
|11
|10. Alabama
|9-2
|897
|6
|11. Michigan St.
|9-2
|822
|12
|12. Auburn
|10-1
|782
|13
|13. Houston
|10-2
|780
|14
|14. Ohio St.
|8-2
|744
|15
|15. Seton Hall
|9-2
|693
|16
|16. Texas
|8-2
|569
|17
|17. LSU
|11-0
|542
|19
|18. Xavier
|11-1
|469
|22
|19. Tennessee
|8-2
|447
|18
|20. Kentucky
|8-2
|428
|21
|21. Colorado St.
|10-0
|328
|23
|22. Providence
|11-1
|266
|-
|23. Villanova
|7-4
|222
|9
|24. Wisconsin
|9-2
|182
|-
|25. Texas Tech
|8-2
|86
|25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.