The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Baylor (61)9-015252
2. Duke7-114293
3. Purdue9-113191
4. UCLA9-113124
5. Gonzaga8-212915
6. Alabama8-112029
7. Kansas8-111818
8. Arizona9-0117211
9. Villanova7-39246
10. Southern Cal10-081016
11. Iowa St.10-079817
12. Michigan St.9-270719
13. Auburn8-169318
14. Houston8-268314
15. Ohio St.8-265621
16. Seton Hall9-163523
17. Texas6-25837
18. Tennessee7-239013
19. LSU9-037625
20. UConn9-236015
21. Kentucky7-234510
22. Xavier9-1301-
23. Colorado St.10-0251-
24. Arkansas9-124112
25. Texas Tech7-1164-

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

Trending Video