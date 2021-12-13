The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (61)
|9-0
|1525
|2
|2. Duke
|7-1
|1429
|3
|3. Purdue
|9-1
|1319
|1
|4. UCLA
|9-1
|1312
|4
|5. Gonzaga
|8-2
|1291
|5
|6. Alabama
|8-1
|1202
|9
|7. Kansas
|8-1
|1181
|8
|8. Arizona
|9-0
|1172
|11
|9. Villanova
|7-3
|924
|6
|10. Southern Cal
|10-0
|810
|16
|11. Iowa St.
|10-0
|798
|17
|12. Michigan St.
|9-2
|707
|19
|13. Auburn
|8-1
|693
|18
|14. Houston
|8-2
|683
|14
|15. Ohio St.
|8-2
|656
|21
|16. Seton Hall
|9-1
|635
|23
|17. Texas
|6-2
|583
|7
|18. Tennessee
|7-2
|390
|13
|19. LSU
|9-0
|376
|25
|20. UConn
|9-2
|360
|15
|21. Kentucky
|7-2
|345
|10
|22. Xavier
|9-1
|301
|-
|23. Colorado St.
|10-0
|251
|-
|24. Arkansas
|9-1
|241
|12
|25. Texas Tech
|7-1
|164
|-
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.
