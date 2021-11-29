The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (51)
|7-0
|1513
|5
|2. Purdue (9)
|6-0
|1442
|3
|3. Gonzaga (1)
|6-1
|1428
|1
|4. Baylor
|7-0
|1324
|6
|5. UCLA
|6-1
|1253
|2
|6. Villanova
|4-2
|1147
|7
|7. Texas
|4-1
|1115
|8
|8. Kansas
|5-1
|1027
|4
|9. Kentucky
|5-1
|1002
|10
|10. Arkansas
|6-0
|960
|13
|11. Arizona
|6-0
|851
|17
|12. BYU
|6-0
|791
|18
|13. Tennessee
|4-1
|730
|15
|14. Florida
|6-0
|681
|23
|15. Houston
|5-1
|631
|12
|16. Alabama
|6-1
|456
|10
|17. UConn
|6-1
|437
|22
|18. Memphis
|5-1
|435
|9
|19. Iowa St.
|6-0
|403
|-
|20. Southern Cal
|6-0
|380
|24
|21. Auburn
|5-1
|325
|19
|22. Michigan St.
|5-2
|295
|-
|23. Wisconsin
|5-1
|224
|-
|24. Michigan
|4-2
|177
|20
|25. Seton Hall
|5-1
|151
|21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
