The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Purdue (61)8-015252
2. Baylor8-014214
3. Duke7-113901
4. UCLA8-112935
5. Gonzaga7-212403
6. Villanova6-211756
7. Texas6-111017
8. Kansas6-110688
9. Alabama7-1102916
10. Kentucky6-19729
11. Arizona7-091911
12. Arkansas8-090510
13. Tennessee6-176213
14. Houston7-168615
15. UConn8-152717
16. Southern Cal8-051020
17. Iowa St.8-049919
18. Auburn7-141921
19. Michigan St.7-240522
20. Florida6-138614
21. Ohio St.6-2370-
22. Wisconsin7-133823
23. Seton Hall7-117725
24. BYU7-115712
25. LSU8-0135-

Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

